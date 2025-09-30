Over 400 artists and labels have backed the new cultural boycott No Music for Genocide, an initiative asking artists and rights-holders to pull their music from streaming platforms in Israel in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

UPDATE (9/30, 10:46 a.m. ET): Numerous other artists have joined the initiative since it was initially announced, including Caribou, Paramore, Björk and Beach House. Hamilton-hailing producer Dan Snaith shared the news today that he was taking part, while both Paramore and frontwoman Hayley Williams also recently joined the movement — however, it seems as though some of Paramore's music reappeared in Israel after only being removed for a brief period of time.

Williams addressed the situation in an Instagram story yesterday (September 29), writing, "i don't know why those albums were made available again after being successfuly [sic] geoblocked. i have wondered whether those [Atlantic Records] records are even able to be a part of this boycott, but my team have been relentless in trying to help get it done. lastly, i can only be a mouthpiece for myself right now but hopefully paramore albums are/will remain taken down because it is my belief that boycotts work."

To do this, all artists involved have edited their own release territories or sent geo-block requests to their distributor or label. Artists and labels backing the boycott include Arca, Amyl and the Sniffers, Erika de Casier, Faye Webster, MJ Lenderman, Fontaines D.C., Grizzly Bear, Japanese Breakfast, Kneecap, Luna Li, Massive Attack, Mannequin Pussy, Rina Sawayama, SASAMI, Soccer Mommy, yeule, Topshelf Records, LEAVING RECORDS and more. See the full list here.

"This tangible act is just one step toward honouring Palestinian demands to isolate and delegitimize Israel as it kills without consequence on the world stage," the coalition shared in a statement. "The successful cultural boycotts against apartheid South Africa prove that our creative work grants us agency and power. When we wield it together, we add unified pressure to a growing, global, interdependent movement, from Hollywood to the docks of Morocco."

The initiative has urged major labels to follow suit, noting how they blocked their catalogues and closed operations in Russia a month into their invasion of Ukraine. "No such measures have been taken against Israel after decades of illegal occupation and 23 months into Israel's accelerated genocide," the statement continued. "This initiative is borderless and open to all artists and labels who want to boycott. We hope it leads to additional efforts against the music industry's complicity."

Massive Attack shared their own statement in support of No Music for Genocide on their Instagram, writing that they have formally requested that their label Universal Music Group remove their music from all DSP streaming services in Israel. "In our view, the historic precedent of effective artist action during apartheid South Africa and the apartheid, war crimes and genocide now being committed by the state of Israel renders the 'No Music For Genocide' campaign imperative," they stated.

Massive Attack have also made a separate request to UMG to remove their music from Spotify in all territories, citing CEO Daniel Ek's investment in an AI weapons company and joining the exodus alongside Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Hotline TNT. See their post below.

Recently, actors and filmmakers have also pledged to boycott working with Israeli film institutions.