While I'm not entirely sure why Flyte decided to call themselves what they did, it wouldn't be incorrect to say that the British folk duo of Will Taylor and Nick Hill have become known for both soaring harmonies and never hurting a fly. They were scheduled to kick off a North American tour behind their lovely new album, Between You and Me, early next week — which has now sadly been cancelled due to their US visa getting denied.

The band shared the news in a statement posted to Instagram, writing, "Feeling a bit heartbroken here. Our American visa has just been denied at the last minute and we can no longer play the upcoming US and Canadian shows."

Flyte were scheduled to play Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, which they're hoping to rebook along with the rest of the US dates for next spring, adding, "We love America and we've been coming over for years now with no problems, it's a country we've invested a lot of our soul into."

Taylor and Hill went on to explain the financial burden of having to reschedule the tour and reapply for the visa: "It costs a vast amount to apply for the US visa and in having to reschedule we've lost over $20,000, which in today's touring climate and for a band our size is pretty catastrophic as you can imagine."

They're urging fans to hold on to their tickets for rescheduled dates to come, as well as having uploaded a new version of their song "Emily and Me" to Bandcamp at a pay-what-you-can rate, "with the hope that, via your kindness, we can keep the train on the tracks."

See Flyte's full statement below. They're the latest in a long line of artists to suffer from visa issues under the current administration, with Yusuf / Cat Stevens having announced the cancellation of his book tour earlier this week.



