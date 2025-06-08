The Edmonton Oilers are currently in the NHL finals, attempting to break Canada's 32-year Stanley Cup drought against the Florida Panthers. If they're successful in this pursuit, it might be partly thanks to Arkells, who helped the Oilers out by noisily disturbing the Panthers' nap time.

Arkells performed outside of Edmonton's Rogers Place on Wednesday (June 4), ahead of Game 1 of the finals. That same day, Arkells frontman Max Kerman appeared on the podcast Oilersnation Everyday with Tyler Yaremchuk and revealed that his band were responsible for the Panthers being sleep-deprived.

"We're sound checking this morning from 11 to 12, and we've been on stage making a lot of racket. We haven't played a gig for a couple months, so we're just kind of running through the entire set," Kerman said. "And then our tour manager comes up to us and says, 'Guys, we want you to know, the Panthers are trying to sleep, and they're on Eastern Time zone. We're getting complaints.' So you're welcome, Edmonton."

Much like real panthers, it seems that the Florida Panthers rely on daytime naps to stay fresh. The Oilers ended up winning the game 4–3 in overtime, so it's possible that sleep was what made the difference in a close game.