Apologies to those still enjoying summer, because Florence + the Machine are back and ready to usher in the season of the witch. After frontwoman Florence Welch posted an enviable teaser video of herself digging a hole with a bloodied shovel and then screaming into it, the band have announced their sixth studio album.

Everybody Scream is set to arrive on October 31 (for maximum spookiness, obviously) as the follow-up to 2022's Dance Fever. While scarce other information has been shared thus far, the 12-track record is available to pre-order here.

UPDATE (8/19, 1:27 p.m. ET): The band have now announced that the album's title track will be released tomorrow (August 20) at noon ET, accompanied by a music video directed by Autumn de Wilde. Watch a preview clip below, which features many a character dancing and screaming as if possessed by a demon.

As per NME, Welch may have already shared some hints about the LP around six weeks ago, when she shared a collection of photos on Instagram — one of which showing her seemingly writing with IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen. Another image showed a whiteboard, which had "Swans vs. Adele" and "you can have it all" written on it, along with the key words "clarity = power," "purpose," "vocals!!!," "space," "dynamics" and "beauty."

Find that post and the Everybody Scream announcement below.