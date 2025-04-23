Florence Road Hatch Fully Formed on "Caterpillar"

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Apr 23, 2025

Sometimes a side chick ain't even a side chick, it's the beautiful and proud nation of Ireland. Florence Road are a quartet of four childhood friends from Wicklow, and their latest single "Caterpillar" is infused with the particular charm of their homeland's rolling fields and a lone driver travelling slowly down one of those winding rural roads; a stranger who still feels inclined to wave as they pass you by.

I was surprised to learn that Dan Nigro, Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo's right-hand man, produced this song — but once you know to listen for it, there is certainly an anthemic element that harnesses the kind of gravitas those Gen Z pop stars would sink their teeth into. While the string-laden ballad feels airy and delicate, it also packs a punch, with lead vocalist Lily Aron opening herself up to those inevitable Dolores O'Riordan comparisons as the clarity of her voice underscores the raw sting of lyrics confronting shame.

(Warner Records)
