Flogging Molly's Dave King is "currently battling a very serious health condition," and the band will consequently be "unable to perform shows in 2025."

UPDATE (3/17, 12:51 p.m. ET): Happy St. Patrick's Day to all, and especially to Flogging Molly. King's wife and bandmate, Bridget Regan, has now revealed that he suffered a brain hemorrhage on January 24. After two life-saving surgeries, he then spent two weeks in a coma before undergoing yet another surgery on February 28.

"I now feel confident we are on the other side of this," Regan wrote in a statement posted to social media. "He is now entering into the next phase of his recovery and wants nothing more than to play music again. The road ahead is uncertain but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future."

The longstanding Celtic punk outfit shared the news of their frontman's unspecified ailment in a statement posted to social media, writing:

To our family, friends and fans,

Our fearless leader, the inimitable Dave King, is currently battling a very serious health condition. Dave and [wife] Bridget [Regan] ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time, we will share as we can. Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave's way, he and we would appreciate it.

Unfortunately Flogging Molly will be unable to perform shows in 2025. With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community and our captain, Dave King.

Thank you,

Flogging Molly

The band was scheduled to embark on their Road to Rebellion Tour of the US beginning later this month. Ticketholders can contact their point of purchase for refunds.