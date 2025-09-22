The album Rumours remains a masterpiece, but the latest rumours surrounding Fleetwood Mac aren't even impressive from an outrage-baiting creative standpoint. Following a report in the Daily Mail, the band have responded to the "categorically false" story that they're reuniting for the occasion of former children's author and transphobic hate-speech-spewing Twitter user J.K. Rowling's upcoming birthday party in November.

A representative for Fleetwood Mac's surviving members Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood told Rolling Stone that this rumour was "not in the realm of true."

Last year, Nicks confirmed what has been true since the death of bandmate Christine McVie in 2022: Fleetwood Mac is no longer possible. "Without Christine, no can do," the singer-songwriter said of the potential for reunion. "There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn't work."

The band last performed in November of 2019 at a benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. The ol' secondhand news cycle got to spinning its wheels again this past July, when Nicks shared a graphic with the line, "And if you go forward..." on social media. Buckingham — who was kicked out of Fleetwood Mac in 2018 — posted, "I'll meet you there," 30 minutes later.

Those lyrics are from 1973's Buckingham Nicks, recorded two years before the musicians joined the band, and reissued last week. Meanwhile, Buckingham and Fleetwood also "reunited" on Friday (September 19), both appearing on Miley Cyrus's new song "Secrets."