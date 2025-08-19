Eight months after the release of her most recent record EUSEXUA, FKA twigs announced a new LP during her set at the Netherlands' Lowlands Festival.

In a clip posted to the platform formerly known as Twitter, twigs shared with the audience, "New music — I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow, and my labour shall commence next month."

Apparently, the new record is actually called EUSEXUA Afterglow [per Stereogum], and is its own entire album, as opposed to a deluxe edition. So far, no further details about the album's release date or tracklist have been revealed.

Watch the clip below.