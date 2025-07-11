After teaming up with Destroyer on "Bologna" earlier this year, Fiver — the project of Toronto musician Simone Schmidt — has become the latest to join the Spotify exodus, announcing that they're removing their recorded catalogue from the streaming service.

In an essay posted to Instagram yesterday (July 10), the singer-songwriter added that the Highest Order, their band with fellow scene staples Paul Mortimer, Kyle Porter and Simone TB, are also undergoing the process of taking down their catalogue from Spotify.

"I have been asking my family and friends not to use Spotify for a long time," Schmidt wrote. "'What is better?' Nothing. Everything. I dunno. You ask me this as if there is some good way that you can access most of the history of recorded music any time anywhere for less than $140 a year and while paying musicians properly? Do the math."

Compared to other streaming services, they said that Spotify pays them the least — but those that pay them more only do so by "fractions of cents." Schmidt explained, "I never consented [to] my music being on Bezos' platform. I know Apple is going to probably kill us all. But at this point I'm removing my music from Spotify, because its CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek has funded a new €600 million investment into AI military defence company Helsing."

They added that taking Fiver's music off Spotify only feels like a "granular fraction of a half measure," going on to share some of their experiences with the app, streaming and music as a commodity, additionally suggesting recommended reading on the topic by Robin Gray, Liz Pelly and Kyle Devine. See Schmidt's full statement below.