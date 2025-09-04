The summer may be winding down but Vancouver is making sure you still have something to look forward to during these fall months. Whether you're a student who just recently moved to the West Coast for school or a long-time Vancouver native, the local events leaders at Blueprint have plenty to offer for all of your live music needs.

Here are five must-see shows, as well as future can't-miss concerts, to check out this fall in Vancouver, including Kaytranada, Justice, bbno$ and more.

BADBADNOTGOOD and Baby Rose

Malkin Bowl, September 6

Buy tickets here



Instrumental jazz music isn't the typical pipeline for indie acclaim, but Toronto trio BADBADNOTGOOD have pulled off the seemingly impossible thanks to their collabs with everyone from A-list rappers to arena hardcore bands. With elements of hip-hop and psychedelia, they remain both successful and uncompromising, making their Malkin Bowl appearance, alongside Washington, D.C.-born R&B singer-songwriter Baby Rose, the coolest jazz show Stanley Park is likely to see in ages.

BETWEEN FRIENDS

Commodore Ballroom, September 29

Buy tickets here



L.A.-based alt-pop group BETWEEN FRIENDS, helmed by sibling duo Brandon and Savannah Hudson, recently released their sophomore record WOW! last month, which they described as a "mid-20s existential crisis while having the time of our lives." If there's ever a time to feel like the main character, it'll be at the Commodore Ballroom on September 29, because every song on the 13-track record perfectly captures that euphoric feeling.

bbno$ Presents: Baby's Bonanza

PNE Forum, October 11

Buy tickets here



Vancouver rapper and viral TikTok hitmaker extraordinaire bbno$ — pronounced "baby no money," as he's often had to correct people — is hosting his biggest hometown extravaganza yet with Baby's Bonanza at the PNE Forum. Joined by friends Priyanka, Ikky, Yung Kai, Jungle Bobby and even more soon-to-be announced artists, all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Downtown East Side Women's Centre.

Kaytranada and Justice

Rogers Arena, October 16

Buy tickets here



In what feels like a match made in heaven, Montreal producer and rapper Kaytranada and French disco-funk duo Justice are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour this fall, which kicks off on its sole Canadian date in Vancouver. If that fact alone doesn't make the show feel special, Kaytra also just recently released his excellent fourth studio album Ain't No Damn Way! in August — so if you're among the fans who get to hear the new music live, consider yourself lucky!

Duke Dumont

PNE Forum, November 28

Buy tickets here



Duke Dumont makes dance music geared toward the club — but it's become so popular that he's too famous to play in an actual club. Rather, he will be bringing his big-tent house anthems to the PNE Forum, taking the nightlife vibes of the Granville Strip a little farther east to the PNE. If there's any chance for Vancouver in November to feel like being in the Coachella heat, it's going to be the moment he drops huge hits like "I Got U" and "Ocean Drive."