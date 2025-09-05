"ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl" translates as "Come Toward the Fire" — a phrase that evokes bringing Indigenous voices to the front where they belong, reclaiming their power as the heart of communities.

That's exactly what the fourth edition of the festival aims to do. On September 20 and 21, fans and Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island will congregate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver on xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) territory. This includes veteran JUNO winners and rising talents.

In addition to music, Come Toward the Fire offers film screenings, dancers, speakers, workshops, an Indigenous artisan market, food vendors and more. All members of the public are encouraged to come join the celebrations — so see Exclaim!'s five must-see acts from ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl below, and find more info at the festival's website.

Northern Cree

Hailing from Maskwacis in the Treaty 6 area, Northern Cree are one of the most celebrated powwow groups ever, having won a JUNO Award (Classical Album of the Year – Large Ensemble in 2017 for Going Home Star) and earning a whopping nine Grammy nominations across their 40-year-plus career.

Wyatt C. Louis

Calgary songwriter Wyatt C. Louis is putting a fresh spin on roots music, channeling Prairie life with soul and sensitivity on the tender 2024 debut album Chandler.

OMBIIGIZI

Separately, Daniel Monkman (Zoon) and Adam Sturgeon (Status/Non-Status) are two of Canada's most beloved bandleaders; together, they unite for a singular blend of indie rock anthems and adventurous abstraction.

Willie Thrasher and Linda Saddleback

Willie Thrasher has been trailblazing his way through the Turtle Island music scene since the 1960s, and the 2014 Light in the Attic compilation Native North America, Vol. 1 helped to finally shine a light on his incredible career alongside his partner, Linda Saddleback.

Tia Wood

Tia Wood hails from a music family: her father Earl Wood is a founder of Northern Cree, and her sister Fawn Wood is a JUNO-winning singer. Now, Wood is a rising R&B singer in her own right, having gotten her very own JUNO nomination earlier this year with her debut EP. She'll be bringing her band and a horn section with her to Come Toward the Fire, joining forces with Northern Cree for a special finale performance.