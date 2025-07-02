Who says that summer ends after Labour Day? From September 4 to 6 — the Thursday to Saturday after the long weekend — Palomosa Festival keeps the heat coming with a loaded lineup of artists in Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The event starts with a block party on September 4 before getting properly underway on September 5, kicking off two days filled with party-starting artists. There's an undercurrent of dance music and electronic instrumentation running through many of the performers — but the lineup isn't strictly constrained by genre, instead highlighting creativity and good times.

Tickets are available now through Palomosa's website. Below, see Exclaim!'s picks for the five must-see acts from the festival.

Arca

Working with trailblazers like Björk and FKA twigs, Venezuelan electronic architect Arca has created a brave new world of sound that blends widescreen beauty with freeform experimentation.

Marie Davidson

The mayor of the City of Clowns brings "Fun Times" to her hometown of Montreal, her witty talk-singing adding a sense of playful cheekiness to her thumping dance beats.

Fcukers

Shake your "Bon Bon" to the buzzy post-punks, who exploded out of NYC last year to become one of the foremost bands from the DFA-indebted indie sleaze revival with their Baggy$$ EP.

M.I.A.

All I wanna do is BANG BANG BANG BANG and a CLICK KA-CHING and a-take ya money!

yeule

Singapore-born, London-based songwriter Nat Ćmiel makes music with strong undercurrents of alt-rock and shoegaze — but its glitchy, ambient elements mean that this year's Evangelic Girl Is a Gun sounds like the future.