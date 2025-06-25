Piknic Électronik has long been a staple of the Montreal summer, running from May all the way until October with outdoor shows most Sundays, and the 22nd season taking place at Parc Jean-Drapeau's Jardin Le Petit Prince.

Mixing electronic music with scenic natural surroundings, Piknic Électronik offers the best of both worlds: it has music fit for clubs, but in the beauty of nature. It's an outdoor escape, but within the city limits.

Piknic Électronik is already underway, but there's still a lot left to go. Here are five must-see acts still to come in the festival's summer programming. Find more info, including tickets, over at the event's website.

Chippy Nonstop

Toronto-based globetrotter Chippy Nonstop is and rapper, producer and consummate party-starter. Wherever she goes, the party is guaranteed to be, well, nonstop — including her early-evening slot at Piknic Électronik on July 20.

Ciel

Toronto-based DJ Cindly Li specializes in driving, energetic house music that makes her a staple at dimly lit nightclubs — so her 4 p.m. slot on August 24 will be a unique spin on her usual vibe.

Misstress Barbara

Misstress as in "Miss Stress," Montreal's own Barbara Bonfiglio has been a leading techno DJ since the '90s, so look for her to bring those years of expertise to Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 31.

Notion

Scene-leading UK DJ Notion has become a festival staple in recent years, so expect him to deliver a reliably crowd-pleasing set to end the night on August 24.

softcoresoft

Montreal's Leticia Trandafir goes hardcorehard, with ravey techno sets that make her a luminary member of Canada's dance music scene. Catch her on September 1.