River & Sky Music/Camping Festival will roll onto the banks of the Sturgeon River in Field, ON from July 23 to 27, for its 17th year of unforgettable music and immersive experiences. Much more than a music festival, River & Sky's impressive programme of activities offers festival-goers all the best parts of an idyllic summer camping trip in Northern Ontario.

Among this year's performers are Descartes a Kant, Tia Wood, Shub, Preoccupations, DijahSB, By Divine Right, Bibi Club, Casper Skulls, Choses Sauvages, Bells Larsen, Slash Need, Thea May, cootie catcher and JD Crosstown.

Festival passes are available here, with the option of three, four or five days. Check out Exclaim!'s five must-see experiences at River & Sky below.

Art and Workshops

While festivalgoers can sit back and bask in River & Sky's showcase of music and art, they will also have the opportunity to participate in the creation of their own art with interactive experiences and workshops. Temagami First Nation artist Amanda Mathias, joined by other Indigenous artists, will lead the creation of an Anishinaabe floral-based mural. Foraging lessons, potion-making, printmaking, yoga and mindfulness sessions are among the other enticing workshops offered this year.

Burning Tree at Campfire Stage

The beach will transform into a blazing spectacle when a large tree harvested from the river is planted upside-down in the sand, whose roots will then be lit on fire. After marvelling at the raining embers, the crowd can then flock to the stage to see Toronto rapper DijahSB give an electrifying performance.

Pine Grove Dance Party

If you follow the mushroom trail into the lush forest, you'll find the Pine Grove coming alive with a dance party. DJs Brad Weber (Coy Haste) and Cayden Mowbray (Oreku) from Stereo Ferment will be providing the infectious beats.

Swim, Sauna and Paddle

What better way to start your day than by checking out the saunas over by the Beach Stage and cooling off afterwards with a dip in the Sturgeon River? You can enjoy the water over by the main stage as well, where you'll be able to borrow a canoe or kayak and have a relaxing paddle. Float along the shore and revel in the performers on stage from your seat on the water.

Threshold Is the Portal

"Threshold Is the Portal" is an immersive experiment from the mind of North Bay artist Allison Roberts. When the final performer descends from the main stage, the night is far from over, as festivalgoers will be led through the dark to the campfire set. The performer lighting up the portal this year is a surprise — you'll just have to follow the light and find out.