FINNEAS has become one of the most in-demand pop producers of our time, having produced all of his sister Billie Eilish's hits, among others — including his own solo work and, most recently, a band called the Favors, founded alongside longtime friend and collaborator Ashe.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, FINNEAS was one of the many citizens who have been showing up to campaign against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in search of alleged immigration violations at various local workplaces, which resulted in Donald Trump deploying the National Guard on Saturday (June 7).

The artist said federal agents used tear gas on him promptly after he arrived at the protest yesterday (June 8). "Tear gassed [sic] almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown," FINNEAS wrote on his Instagram story, adding, "they're inciting this." He also went on to repost a now-viral video captured at the event, which shows Australian news anchor Lauren Tomasi having a rubber bullet shot at her by an officer while reporting on location.