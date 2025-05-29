To celebrate his upcoming album Happy Birthday, Finn Wolfhard is hosting a handful of listening parties at record stores in North America.

While New York City's Rough Trade will get to hear the album a day before it comes out (June 5), listening parties at Atlanta's Criminal Records, Quebec City's Le Noise, Sonic Boom in Toronto and Neptoon Records in Vancouver will host their parties on release day, June 6.

A poster for the events claims that there will be exclusive giveaways at certain stores, and encourages fans to call their local record store for more details.

It's no surprise that Wolfhard is treating Canada this time around. The Vancouverite recently joined Exclaim! cover star Djo on stage at his tour stop in Toronto last month.

Finn Wolfhard Happy Birthday Listening Parties:

06/05 New York, NY - Rough Trade

06/06 Atlanta, GA - Criminal Records

06/06 Quebec, QC - Le Noise

06/06 Toronto, ON - Sonic Boom

06/06 Vancouver, BC - Neptoon Records