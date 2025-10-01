When Exclaim! interviewed Canadian multi-hyphenate Finn Wolfhard earlier this year, the 22-year-old Stranger Things star explained that, for him, acting, music and directing are "all the same train station with all different tracks." In addition to releasing his debut solo album Happy Birthday, Wolfhard co-directed this year's Hell of a Summer with Billy Byrk — and it sounds like his next project will see him using his musical knowledge to inform an upcoming return to the director's chair.

As confirmed by SPIN, Wolfhard is set to direct a film adaptation of Trouble Boys, the acclaimed 2016 Replacements biography by Bob Mehr. For several months, he's been co-writing a screenplay alongside his father Eric Wolfhard and producer Rich Peete, with whom he worked on The Legend of Ochi.

"Paul Westerberg is such an amazing songwriter who could write heavy rock songs and also really sweet, vulnerable, personal songs," Wolfhard told SPIN.

Mehr's book chronicles the career of the Westerberg-led punk band from Minnesota, who rose to the top of Reagan-era underground rock before their dissolution in 1991. The Replacements reunited for a 2013 tour, but have been inactive since.

In 2020, it was reported that a Replacements biopic — also based on Mehr's biography — was in the works from director Josh Boone, with Nat Wolff and Owen Teague slated to star.