Michael Hurley, the legendary figure of outsider folk music, died back in April after returning home from a series of performances at Knoxville, TN's Big Ears festival — just two weeks after the LP he had been working on was mastered.

Entitled Broken Homes and Gardens, that final album will now be released posthumously on September 12 via No Quarter as the follow-up to 2021's The Time of the Foxgloves.

The record includes a combination of new material and re-recordings of some of Hurley's older songs, including "Indian Chiefs & Hula Girls" from 1987's Watertower and "The Abominable Snowman" from 1995's Parsnip Snips. Recorded at the Rope Room Studio in Astoria, OR, the collection is previewed today by "Fava," which you can hear below.



Broken Homes and Gardens:

1. Junebug

2. Indian Chiefs & Hula Girls

3. This

4. The Abominable Snowman

5. The Monkey

6. Fava

7. Cherry Pie

8. I'll Walk with You

9. New Orleans '61

10. Letter in Neon

11. In a Dress

Pre-order Broken Homes and Gardens.