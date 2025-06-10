Indie folk singer-songwriter Field Medic (a.k.a. Kevin Patrick Sullivan) has announced his newest album surrender instead, set to release August 8. This is the Bay Area musician's latest release of new material since 2023's light is gone 2 — the sequel to his debut Light Is Gone, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

surrender instead arrives after what Sullivan called a brief "mental retirement" from the music industry last year, when he found himself burnt out from the struggle of being a touring musician. Now, he re-emerges with an introspective work full "of deep vulnerability and healing — of kindness lent to the self and the surrounding."

"I spent the last few years sober and in weekly therapy, which led to a lot of introspection about how everything that has been affects what is now," shared Sullivan in a press release. "I spent many years conflating all of my self-worth into the success of Field Medic. I've been trying to reconnect with my personhood apart from my persona."

The news of the forthcoming album is paired with the release of lead single "MELANCHOLY" — a lyrically downtrodden but melodically sweet doo-wop track.

Watch the music video for "MELANCHOLY" and see the full tracklist for surrender instead below.



surrender instead:

1. tricks & illusions

2. castle peaks

3. simply obsessed

4. no hometown

5. melancholy

6. opposite fantasies

7. inferno

8. coffee in the morning

9. falling out

10. the journey to the center of nothing