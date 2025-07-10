Febuary are a screamo band from Las Vegas, NV, who spell their name wrong — which is hardly an offence, considering how many other bands have done it, but it needed to be said so you'd know I hadn't made a typo. However, they stand accused of something much more grave by their former bassist, who goes by the name of Steph.

Steph is claiming that she was kicked out of the band after they had recorded their 2025 EP, Run Like a Girl, not once, but twice, and among the reasons she alleged to have been ejected were that her bandmates thought she wasn't emo enough. Mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley, the four-track collection came out at the beginning of the month, and includes a song called "I Hope Everyone Remembers What You Were."

Steph has claimed in a since-disappeared Instagram Story post [via Lambgoat] that she had been the original writer of the song, but that, after kicking her out, her former bandmates changed the lyrics to make it into a diss track about her. She uploaded a recording of the song with its original lyrics to SoundCloud in response, titling it, "I hope everyone knows what I was too."

"Here is the song that was originally written for the Run like a girl Febuary ep," Steph wrote in the caption of the track. "Instead of it being a diss, my lyrics are about how, no matter what, we were all connected.. but ya know. I guess I'm the monster."

She continued of the EP on Instagram, "I worked on those songs for almost half a year with them. They tell me, 'nah we don't want singing on this ep at all.' And oh! I shouldn't add certain vocal parts because I don't listen to screamo enough… or I'm not 'EMO' enough and that I'm JUST THE BASSIST and should stay in my lane."

Now, someone claiming to be in Febuary and posting under the name u/SnooHabits5900 on Reddit has published a response to Steph via Google Docs. "The rumours that me and my band are 'bullies' and told our ex bassist that she was nothing more than a bassist and to stay in her lane is completely false," they wrote. "Not once have I ever said, 'you are not emo enough' and I can't believe I have to say that."

"What was expressed in the past was that we felt her strong suit was to be on bass because we felt Airon [Gauff] was better fit for guitar in the genre we were working towards," the writer went on. "The first time the band split up, she even went to say herself publicly she didn't like screamo which is okay, and we still got back together and continued to make music."

You can read their full statement — which also includes a bunch of screenshots of text message exchanges regarding inter-band drama over Steph's availability for shows — here. They claim that Febuary had to rework the song because the former bassist had threatened legal action in the past, but that it wasn't meant to be a diss whatsoever; apparently it contains a reference to a lyric from "Unlucky" by Allwarm, a song they all love.

Listen to Steph's version of the song, as well as Febuary's official recording that ended up on the Run Like a Girl EP, below.