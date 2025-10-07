Fcukers' new track "I Like It Like That" is fine, if a little uninspired. The second single from the duo produced by Kenneth Blume (f.k.a. Kenny Beats) — following "Play Me" — features their signature use of repetitive lyrics and club‑ready beats. The track flirts with dub textures, but ultimately feels like a less engaging rework of their earlier breakout, "Bon Bon."



The track opens with a sample that sounds like a dancehall emcee and borrows dub elements — airhorns, marimba and all — and is reminiscent of FKA twigs's and Shygirl's genre-hopping track "papi bones" from the former's 2019 mixtape CAPRISONGS. Unlike that song, Fcukers' track doesn't dive deep enough into its source of inspiration to feel as rich or layered. There's also a slightly awkward clash between the white-Brooklyn-transplant-blasé attitude and what ends up feeling like a bland recreation of a dancehall beat.



Still, "I Like It Like That" has undeniable energy, and fans will likely respond to its infectious beats in the club and at the duo's upcoming shows. It was recently announced that they will act as support on Tame Impala's upcoming US tour. Listen to the new song below.