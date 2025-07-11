While country star Lainey Wilson kicked off the 2025 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest with twangy anthems about good ol' American trucks and moonshine, Father John Misty showed up with something entirely different on his mind. Returning to the nation's capital for the first time since his 2012 set on the same festival grounds, Josh Tillman delivered a brooding collection of songs steeped in self-doubt, mental illness, and drug-fuelled paranoia.

Clad in dark suits and positioned toward the rear of the stage to give Father John Misty the full spotlight, Tillman was joined by longtime guitarists Chris "Dixie" Darley and former Jay Bennett collaborator David Vandervelde, Everest bassist Elijah Thomson, keyboardists and film/TV composers Kyle Flynn and Jon Titterington, and drummer Dan Bailey, the band's musical director.

Easing into the nine-minute sprawl of "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All" from his excellent 2024 LP Mahashmashana, Tillman abandoned his acoustic guitar midway through, grasping the microphone as he shifted from earnest troubadour to self-aware, schmaltzy crooner. As he stalked the stage through the next two numbers — "Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose," and "Q4" from his 2022 LP Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Tillman pantomimed each song's brilliant lyrics, striking a balance between Jarvis Cocker's ironic style and Conor Oberst's genuine sincerity.

Skipping over many fan favourites — excluding upbeat numbers "Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings" and "Real Love Baby" — Tillman leaned into slower deep cuts from his latest LP, including "Being You" and "Mental Health," along with older material like "Nancy from Now On" and "Nothing Good Ever Happens at the Goddamn Thirsty Crow." But this only gave Tillman more room to charm the crowd, who showed up in droves to swoon over his winkingly dramatic stage flair.

Stretching his second-stage headlining set from the advertised 75 minutes to a full 90, Tillman shifted into louder, more intense territory after joking with the audience about the set's self-serious tone and promising to "kick things up."

After transitioning to the Genesis "I Can't Dance" soundalike "She Cleans Up," he and the band dove headfirst into full-blown psychedelia with the bombastic, aptly titled "Screamland." Bathed in strobe lights, the eight-piece ensemble erupted as Tillman dropped to his knees like a fire-and-brimstone preacher — then sprang up, channeling the swagger of a punch-drunk, old-timey boxer.

Closing the set off with the orchestral (via keyboard plug-ins) "Mahashmashana," Father John Misty delivered a performance steeped in histrionics and showmanship, even if his sardonic tongue was firmly planted in his cheek the whole time.