Ottawa's Hannah Judge has returned with plans for fanclubwallet's sophomore album Living While Dying, out October 24 via Lauren Records.

Said to inhabit "a conceptual world of ghosts, haunted houses, the Black Lodge of Twin Peaks, and the bleakness of Fargo," the album is also paradoxically billed as "Shania Twain with a Casio." Written while managing chronic illness, and subsequent isolation, the album takes its name from the feeling of "living your life, but you're sick all the time and it's most likely not going to kill you, but you're stuck."

The effort is previewed today by lead single "New Distraction," which you can check out below alongside a self-directed music video.

"'Cmon, I'm waiting, for some kind of new distraction' was a mantra circling my brain these last couple years," Judge shared. "This song came out of nowhere for me, though. I was too anxious to write a solo guitar lick for this but the band encouraged me, and it became one of my favourite parts. It reminds me of a Coldplay B-Side."



Living While Dying:

1. Am I Being Greedy

2. Cotton Mouth

3. Know You Anymore

4. Head On

5. Do Over

6. New Distraction

7. Do You Hate Me?

8. Gears

9. I Love the Hell I Know

10. Guts

11. Me Time