Fall Out Boy have announced a reissue of their sophomore record From Under the Cork Tree for its 20th anniversary. Originally released in 2005, the breakout album features tracks "Sugar We're Goin Down" and "Dance, Dance," which are still absolute hits at your local emo night event or karaoke bar.
The expanded anniversary edition arrives October 17 and includes the album's original 13 songs, as well as previously unreleased alternative and acoustic versions, remixes, B-sides, BBC live sessions and more. The band have also shared their cover of Gorilla Biscuits' "Start Today" to celebrate the announcement, a track that originally appeared in the 2005 video game Tony Hawk's American Wasteland. It doesn't get any more 2005 than that!
"This record changed our lives forever," Fall Out Boy shared in a statement posted to their Instagram. "It's wild to still be singing these songs together 20 years later & even better that you're still singing them back."
From Under the Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) will be available in multiple formats. including 3LP and 2CD deluxe sets, as well as a super deluxe digital edition. You can pre-order the album now, and also check out exclusive Cork Tree anniversary merch on Fall Out Boy's official webstore.
See the full tracklist for the anniversary reissue, and listen to the band's cover of "Start Today" below.
From Under the Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition):
- Our Lawyer Made Us Change the Name of This Song so We Wouldn't Get Sued
- Of All the Gin Joints in All the World
- Dance, Dance
- Sugar, We're Goin Down
- Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner
- I've Got a Dark Alley and a Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)
- 7 Minutes in Heaven (Atavan Halen)
- Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year
- Champagne for My Real Friends, Real Pain for My Sham Friends
- I Slept With Someone in Fall Out Boy and All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me
- A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"
- Get Busy Living or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part to Save the Scene and Stop Going to Shows)
- XO
- Sugar, We're Goin Down (Live on BBC Radio)
- Where's Your Boy (Live On BBC Radio)
- Of All the Gin Joints In All the World (Live On BBC Radio)
- Dance, Dance (Live On BBC Radio)
- Start Today
- Sugar, We're Goin Down (TLA Radio Edit)
- Dance, Dance (Tommie Sunshine Fire N Brimstone Remix)
- I Slept With Someone in Fall Out Boy and All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me (Alternate Version)
- Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year (Alternate Version)
- Dance, Dance (RJD2 Remix)
- Sugar, We're Goin Down (Acoustic Version)
- Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner (Acoustic Version)
- Sugar, We're Goin Down (Instrumental)