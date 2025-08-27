Fall Out Boy have announced a reissue of their sophomore record From Under the Cork Tree for its 20th anniversary. Originally released in 2005, the breakout album features tracks "Sugar We're Goin Down" and "Dance, Dance," which are still absolute hits at your local emo night event or karaoke bar.

The expanded anniversary edition arrives October 17 and includes the album's original 13 songs, as well as previously unreleased alternative and acoustic versions, remixes, B-sides, BBC live sessions and more. The band have also shared their cover of Gorilla Biscuits' "Start Today" to celebrate the announcement, a track that originally appeared in the 2005 video game Tony Hawk's American Wasteland. It doesn't get any more 2005 than that!

"This record changed our lives forever," Fall Out Boy shared in a statement posted to their Instagram. "It's wild to still be singing these songs together 20 years later & even better that you're still singing them back."

From Under the Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) will be available in multiple formats. including 3LP and 2CD deluxe sets, as well as a super deluxe digital edition. You can pre-order the album now, and also check out exclusive Cork Tree anniversary merch on Fall Out Boy's official webstore.

See the full tracklist for the anniversary reissue, and listen to the band's cover of "Start Today" below.



From Under the Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition):