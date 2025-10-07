However you felt about the expectations surrounding the notion, it was notable that Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris's presidential campaign on Instagram last September. "Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site," the pop star wrote at the time. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of misinformation."

This statement is startling to consider in light of recent controversy surrounding the rollout of Swift's disappointing new album The Life of a Showgirl: she's been accused of using generative AI in promotional videos behind the record that were involved in Google and YouTube activations in cities around the world, and people aren't happy about it.

Ahead of the album's release last Friday (October 3), special pop-ups took place in Berlin, Barcelona, Milan, Paris, London, Melbourne, Santa Monica, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Beverly Grove and Las Vegas, allowing Swifties to scan a QR code to be taken to an Easter egg-laden video that somehow tied into The Life of a Showgirl. Fans were quick to point out the glaring inconsistencies that are hallmarks of AI slop: misshapen letters blurring into each other, and things generally not lining up properly, defying the laws of physics, etc.

The promo videos have now been made private on YouTube, so it's only in uploaded recordings and screenshots circulating on social media that we're able to continue being flabbergasted by disappearing hangers and the like (see below) — and the fact that a literal billionaire is still cutting corners in her business practices in a way that feels distinctly unethical in contrast to the lengths she's gone to to advocate for artists having ownership of their work.

In Swift's Instagram statement from last September, she mainly seemed concerned with not letting AI be used to weaponize misinformation; she certainly didn't seem to comment on issues of copyright, its lack of artistic and aesthetic merit, or its contributions to climate destruction. Perhaps that's simply showbiz?

Earlier this month, Hollywood debuted teen AI actor Tilly Norwood, while the same hoaxster behind viral AI band the Velvet Sundown claimed to have created Bleeding Verse, another AI "band" that overtook its cited influence, a real band called Holding Absence, on Spotify.