Erykah Badu has been in the studio with the Alchemist, and now the duo are hitting the road for an international tour that includes a Canadian date this summer.

After taking their new material to Japan later this month, the tour will resume in August, with dates scheduled across North America. Beginning in Seattle, the 10-date leg favours some surprising cities over the typical New York and L.A. hot spots, including Toronto's History on August 15. The tour will wrap later in the month at Austin, TX's ACL Live on the 24th.

An artist presale can be accessed as of now using the code Abi122, and the general on-sale begins on Friday (June 27) at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates below and visit Concert Central, powered by Exclaim!, for more concert listings.

Erykah Badu 2025 Tour Dates:

06/28 Tokyo, Japan - Billboard Live *

06/30 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp Yokohama *

08/08 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *

08/10 Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen *

08/11 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

08/13 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore *

08/15 Toronto, ON - HISTORY *

08/17 Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore *

08/19 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore *

08/20 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

08/21 Charlotte, NC - Fillmore *

08/24 Austin, TX - ACL Live *

* with the Alchemist