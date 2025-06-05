Tech platform Fever has announced that it has acquired the ticketing and discovery platform DICE. The acquisition follows the completion of an equity funding process of over $100 million USD from L Catterton and Point72 Private Investments, whose capital will be used to expand Fever's place in live entertainment.

Fever is active in 40 countries and is continuing to rapidly grow across entertainment categories. Similarly, DICE has surpassed 10 million monthly active fans and has doubled its ticket sales.

Fans will still be able to enjoy everything DICE has to offer following this acquisition, which will allow DICE's venues, artists and promoters to gain access to Fever's discovery engine and global audience.

Additionally, Fever's music partners, which include Primavera Sound, Fabrik, Last Tour, Cercle and TCE Presents, will be able to list and distribute their events through DICE.

Founder and CEO of DICE Phil Hutcheon shared in a release, "Since launching DICE in 2014, we've stayed true to our mission to get people out more by constantly enhancing the fan experience." He continued, "From our personalized 'Discover' feature to our upfront, all-in pricing and 'Waitlist' feature, we've always put fans first. That same ethos is what we've found in Fever. Joining forces allows us to scale even faster. Reaching new cities, helping sell out more shows, and delivering the seamless experience fans expect."

Fever co-founders Ignacio Bachiller, Alexandre Perez and Francisco Hein shared in a joint statement, "Together, we are strengthening our position as the leading global tech player for culture and live entertainment. We are on a joint mission to put fans first and provide our partners with the best and most innovative tools. At Fever, we are firm believers that data and technology have the power to elevate the live music experience — making it more accessible, more personalized, and ultimately more impactful for fans, artists, and venues alike."