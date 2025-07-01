Vancouver hardcore outfit and recent inductees into the Exclaim! Best of 2025 canon, Emma Goldman have announced a run of Canadian tour dates scheduled for August.

The trek begins in Toronto at the Baby G on August 15, after which the band will hit Hamilton, London, St. Catharines, Kitchener, Montreal, Quebec and Sherbrooke before concluding the run at Ottawa's Live! at Elgin on August 24.

Check out the dates below.

Emma Goldman 2025 Tour Dates:

08/15 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

08/16 Hamilton, ON - Farside

08/17 London, ON - High Street

08/18 St Catharines, ON - Archives

08/19 Kitchener-Waterloo, ON - The Study Room

08/21 Montreal, QC - Barfly

08/22 Quebec, QC - Pantoum

08/23 Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch

08/24 Ottawa, QC - Live! at Elgin