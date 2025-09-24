Two years on from the acclaimed album Inuktitut, Elisapie has released a remix album ahead of tour dates from November into the new year.

Inuktitut (Remixes) was made alongside Montreal electronic producer Hologramme. It's out today via Bonsound. To mark the occasion, Elisapie is hitting the road — first in Ontario in November and December, then across Western Canada in March 2026.

See the schedule below. Scroll past that to stream Inuktitut (Remixes). CD and vinyl copies are available to purchase here.

Elisapie 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

11/05 Markham, ON - Flato Markham Theatre

11/06 Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre for Performing Arts

11/07 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre

11/29 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre

11/30 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall (Uvattini)

12/01 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

02/18 Hanover, NH - Hopkins Center for the Arts

02/21 Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

03/07 Quathiaski Cove, BC - Quadra Island Community Centre

03/11 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

03/12 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

03/14 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

03/15 St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre

03/17 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

03/19 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

03/21 Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre

03/22 Dawson City, YT - Klondike Institute of Art and Culture