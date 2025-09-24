Two years on from the acclaimed album Inuktitut, Elisapie has released a remix album ahead of tour dates from November into the new year.
Inuktitut (Remixes) was made alongside Montreal electronic producer Hologramme. It's out today via Bonsound. To mark the occasion, Elisapie is hitting the road — first in Ontario in November and December, then across Western Canada in March 2026.
See the schedule below. Scroll past that to stream Inuktitut (Remixes). CD and vinyl copies are available to purchase here.
Elisapie 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
11/05 Markham, ON - Flato Markham Theatre
11/06 Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre for Performing Arts
11/07 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
11/29 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre
11/30 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall (Uvattini)
12/01 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
02/18 Hanover, NH - Hopkins Center for the Arts
02/21 Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre
03/07 Quathiaski Cove, BC - Quadra Island Community Centre
03/11 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
03/12 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
03/14 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
03/15 St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre
03/17 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre
03/19 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
03/21 Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre
03/22 Dawson City, YT - Klondike Institute of Art and Culture