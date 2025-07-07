We put forth our top contenders for song of the summer at the beginning of the month, and I may have to undermine its integrity already. In our defence, ELIO hadn't released "Sugar, baby" yet.

The break-up album is a classic for a reason. ELIO's autonomy has an additional layer of resonance to it, marking the first collection in the prolific pop auteur's body of work that her producer ex wasn't involved in making. Instead, the Toronto-raised songwriter joined forces with a community of friends — including DCF, EARTH TO EMILY, mathijs.iv, slimdan, Ryan Linvill, Steven Michael Hanly and Brandon Shoop — on the follow-up to last year's something in the air.

Helping her see herself the way they see her, autonomy feels like the most cohesive, fully realized version of ELIO yet, balancing out her future-pop melodic sensibilities with her penchant for the kind of textbook earnest songwriting centred on an acoustic guitar. From the sobering reflections of "Adderall" to the syrupy rush of self-reliance in "Sugar, baby," she does it all with the infectious hooks and bold wit she's become known for over the last five years.