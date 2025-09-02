Following the recent release of his latest record Live Laugh Love, Earl Sweatshirt has announced an upcoming international tour that will take the artist across the US, Canada, Europe and the UK this winter.

The 3LWorldTour begins on Halloween (October 31) in Morrison, CO, where he will be joined by Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs. After multiple US dates, Earl will eventually make his way to Canada in December for shows at Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (December 6) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (December 8). He will conclude the North American leg in Seattle, WA, on December 16 before resuming the trek in Europe in January. Earl will be joined by Liv.e, ZelooperZ and Cletus Strap, as well as other guests, on select dates.

See the itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local following various presales beginning tomorrow (September 3) at 10 a.m. local. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.

Earl Sweatshirt 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

10/31 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks *

11/05 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell @

11/07 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield @

11/08 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst @

11/09 Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades @

11/11 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues @

11/13 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre @

11/14 San Diego, CA - SOMA @

11/16 Los Angeles, CA - Camp Flog Gnaw @

11/19 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown @

11/20 Dallas, TX - House of Blues @

11/21 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater @

11/23 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues @

11/25 Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell @

11/26 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live @

11/28 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven @

11/29 Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore Silver Spring @

12/02 New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

12/03 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @

12/04 New Haven, CT - Toads Place ^

12/06 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre @ $

12/08 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall @

12/10 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre @

12/11 Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre @

12/12 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater @

12/15 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom @

12/16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo @

01/20 Helsinki, Finland - Ääniwalli %

01/22 Oslo, Norway - Rockefell %

01/23 Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan %

01/24 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio %

01/26 Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich %

01/27 Berlin, Germany - Metropol %

01/29 Prague, Czech Republic - ROXY %

01/31 Vienna, Austria - Flex %

02/02 Rome, Italy - Hacienda %

02/03 Milan, Italy - Farbique %

02/04 Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk %

02/06 Zurich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik !

02/07 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp !

02/08 Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik !

02/10 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg !

02/12 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma !

02/13 London, UK - Exhibition !

02/14 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall !

02/15 Dublin, Ireland - The Academy !

02/17 Paris, France - Trabendo !

02/19 Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo !

02/20 Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo !

* with Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs

@ with Liv.e, ZelooperZ and Cletus Strap

# with Pig the Gemini

^ with AKAI SOLO

$ with Mike Shabb

% with Sideshow

! with Jadasea