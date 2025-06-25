Even if you feel like you're already living in it, death metallers Dying Fetus are here to suggest that you've yet to even enter the cesspool with the announcement of their Into the Cesspool Tour — a North American trek that will bring them to Canada for performances in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg this fall.

With support from Gates to Hell and Mugshot, the outing kicks off on September 24 in Norfolk, VA. Dying Fetus will make their way to Canada the following month, with concerts set for Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre (October 8), Calgary's MacEwan Ballroom (October 10), Edmonton's Starlite Room (October 11) and Winnipeg's Park Theatre (October 13). The Into the Cesspool Tour will then wrap up stateside, with the final appearance as of press time set for October 20 in Lakewood, OH.

Tickets are on sale now in select markets, and will be widely available as of Friday (June 27) at 11 a.m. CT. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Dying Fetus 2025 Tour Dates:

09/24 Norfolk, VA - The Annex

09/25 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

09/26 Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

09/28 Birmingham, AL - Workplay

09/30 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW

10/02 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10/06 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/07 Portland, OR - Dante's

10/08 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

10/10 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

10/11 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

10/13 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

10/14 Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

10/15 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/16 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

10/18 Joliet, IL - The Forge

10/19 Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

10/20 Lakewood, OH - The Roxy