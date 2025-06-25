Even if you feel like you're already living in it, death metallers Dying Fetus are here to suggest that you've yet to even enter the cesspool with the announcement of their Into the Cesspool Tour — a North American trek that will bring them to Canada for performances in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg this fall.
With support from Gates to Hell and Mugshot, the outing kicks off on September 24 in Norfolk, VA. Dying Fetus will make their way to Canada the following month, with concerts set for Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre (October 8), Calgary's MacEwan Ballroom (October 10), Edmonton's Starlite Room (October 11) and Winnipeg's Park Theatre (October 13). The Into the Cesspool Tour will then wrap up stateside, with the final appearance as of press time set for October 20 in Lakewood, OH.
Tickets are on sale now in select markets, and will be widely available as of Friday (June 27) at 11 a.m. CT. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
Dying Fetus 2025 Tour Dates:
09/24 Norfolk, VA - The Annex
09/25 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
09/26 Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
09/28 Birmingham, AL - Workplay
09/30 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW
10/02 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10/06 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/07 Portland, OR - Dante's
10/08 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
10/10 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom
10/11 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
10/13 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
10/14 Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center
10/15 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
10/16 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
10/18 Joliet, IL - The Forge
10/19 Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
10/20 Lakewood, OH - The Roxy