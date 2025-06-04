Simcoe's Norfolk County Fairgrounds Festival is returning for another year of festivities this summer with a one-day celebration scheduled for June 14.

Headlined by Dwayne Gretzky, this year's Beer & Beach edition includes a dance party on the track, local craft beverages, food, beach volleyball and a beach party.

Other performers on the bill include local and regional artists Bucking Broncos, Conor Gains, Born in the Eighties, Benjamin Dakota Rogers and the Treeline.

"We are proud to spotlight these carefully selected acts who contribute so much to our cultural landscape," General Manager of the Norfolk County Agricultural Society Angela Hogeveen shared in a release. "Their performances alongside Dwayne Gretzky will create a truly magical atmosphere, capturing the essence of summer, connection, and fun."

Tickets are on sale now on the fairground's website.