Dwayne Gretzky and Choir! Choir! Choir! to Play Pop-Up Performance at Trinity Bellwoods

The two groups will join forces on June 10 in Toronto

BY Karlie RogersPublished Jun 6, 2025

Dwayne Gretzky and Choir! Choir! Choir! are teaming up again for a pop-up performance in Toronto next Tuesday.

The June 10 performance will take place at Trinity Bellwoods between the rink ad baseball diamond #2 at 6 p.m. Hosted by both C!C!C! and Dwayne Gretzky, the two groups will teach an "unforgettable performance" to the crowd for another fully interactive, participatory show, where they will also be joined by special guests the SuperDogs

Fans will also have the chance to win merch and a pair of tickets to the groups' upcoming "epic summer sing-along" performance at Budweiser Stage on August 7

