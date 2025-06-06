Dwayne Gretzky and Choir! Choir! Choir! are teaming up again for a pop-up performance in Toronto next Tuesday.

The June 10 performance will take place at Trinity Bellwoods between the rink ad baseball diamond #2 at 6 p.m. Hosted by both C!C!C! and Dwayne Gretzky, the two groups will teach an "unforgettable performance" to the crowd for another fully interactive, participatory show, where they will also be joined by special guests the SuperDogs.

Fans will also have the chance to win merch and a pair of tickets to the groups' upcoming "epic summer sing-along" performance at Budweiser Stage on August 7.