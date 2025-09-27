The fact that Ducks Ltd. hadn't played Ottawa until now shows just how avidly the Toronto indie rockers have been embraced south of the border. While many of their peers spend years crisscrossing Canada's vast highways, Evan Lewis and Tom McGreevy signed with Washington, D.C.-based indie label Carpark Records for their 2021 debut Modern Fiction, earning instant praise from American critics and skipping the usual Canadian grind.

So it was no surprise that the duo — joined by Julia Wittman of Absolute Treat on bass and Jonathan Pappo of Hooded Fang on drums — drew a crowded house at the ByWard Market's 27 Club.

Opening the evening, Thee Male Nurse delivered a set of deconstructed, self-deprecating heartland rock, culminating with the fitting "Life's a Bit," that found the Ottawa scene veteran writhing on the floor.

Also making their Ottawa debut were punky, folky Welsh quartet the Tubs. Led by former Joanna Gruesome vocalist-guitarist Owen Williams (son of musician Charlotte Greig), the band played to a sparse crowd — a criminal oversight given the strength of this year's Cotton Crown. Even the incessant banter from their seemingly intoxicated drummer, Taylor Stewart, couldn't derail their incredibly tight set.

With Toronto solo artist and guitarist Kurt Marble continuing to act as fill-in for an absent Lewis, the live rendition of Ducks Ltd. were greeted with much love from the now filled-out audience. Opening with "Train Full of Gasoline" from their 2024 sophomore LP, Harm's Way, McGreevy, Marble, and Wittman locked in immediately, leaping back and forth on the song's driving groove — reminiscent of early Superchunk's kinetic stage shows — that was heightened by Pappo's brawny playing.

Moving into "Old Times" and "Under the Rolling Moon" from their first LP, Ducks Ltd. came off more muscular and forward-moving as a live unit than their pristine jangle pop recordings suggest. Joined on backing vocals from Wittman, McGreevy flailed around in a two-step for "How Lonely Are You?," while Marble incredibly stayed in motion during the solo for the wonderfully jittery new track "Forever On & On," one of two non-album numbers performed alongside the luminescent "When You're Outside."

With members of both Marble's and Wittman's families in the audience, the quartet skipped stage banter and forwent a traditional encore, impressively squeezing their 14-song set into the 70-minute slot, put in place to accommodate the club's long-running indie rock dance night. Closing the evening off with "Get Bleak," from their 2019 EP of the same name, and the flowing "18 Cigarettes," the band drew such a raucous response from the packed crowd that they extended past "curfew" to deliver a spirited rendition of the Jesus and Mary Chain's iconic "Head On."

As McGreevy basked in the outpouring of appreciation, Ducks Ltd. seemed to be thinking the exact same thing the Ottawa crowd was thinking: they'll definitely be back.