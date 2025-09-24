Dua Lipa has reportedly fired her European agent, David Levy, after he was revealed as a signatory on a leaked letter urging Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and his daughter, Emily Eavis, to ban Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap from performing at the festival.

UPDATE (9/24, 9:18 a.m. ET): Dua Lipa and her management have issued statements refuting the reports that she fired Levy due to his suppression of pro-Palestinian activism in the music industry.

Management company WME called the Daily Mail's story "categorically false," with a spokesperson sharing the following:

David Levy played a role in Dua's early career (2016–2019) and as is customary, is credited both internally and in industry journals as being a member of the team. When he moved out of London in 2019, he transitioned into an advisory role and has not been involved in Dua's day-to-day business since. Levy fully removed himself from the project among others earlier this year.

Lipa herself also addressed the reports in an Instagram Story, writing, "I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth. I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press. Not only was the story completely false but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division. It is always Free Palestine but exploiting a global tragedy in order to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling."



Fleetwood Mac's representation also recently had to shut down a rumour the same publication reported about the band reuniting for J.K. Rowling's birthday party.

According to the Daily Mail, Levy's signature appeared first among many leading Jewish figures in the music industry calling for the pro-Palestinian rap group to be removed from the 2025 Glastonbury lineup in the letter, marked "private and confidential."

"Dua made sure through her people that David Levy wasn't working on her music anymore," a source told the publication. She is very openly pro-Palestine and that doesn't align with David. "She views him as being a supporter of Israel's war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis."

Despite Levy and co.'s protests, Kneecap did end up performing at Glastonbury and displayed the message: "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people, aided by the UK government. Free Palestine." Local Avon and Somerset police proceeded to launch a criminal investigation against the outfit (as well as Bob Vylan, the British rap-punk duo whose investigation remains ongoing), which didn't lead to any charges.

Kneecap member Mo Chara is undergoing a terrorism investigation for video footage from a London concert in November 2024 — resurfaced after the trio made waves with the pro-Palestinian messaging in their livestreamed Coachella performance — allegedly showing the musician waving a Hezbollah flag. (The group have since explicitly said they do not support Hezbollah or Hamas.)

Just last Friday (September 19), Canadian MP Vince Gasparro announced that the band were barred from entering the country for having "engaged in actions and made statements that are contrary to Canadian values and laws" — days before the Canadian government decided to recognize Palestine's statehood.