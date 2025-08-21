Dua Lipa is coming to Toronto for a pair of shows in support of her album Radical Optimism, and the artist has now announced the launch of a pop-up store in support of the dates.

The shows are on September 1 and 2, and the store will be open the two days before that: August 30 and 31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be at Transmission Studio, located at 58 Berkeley Street.

A press release promises "an immersive retail experience with exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities, and a refreshment station serving one of her favourite drinks available for sale to all guests."

American Express cardholders will get early access and exclusives, but who cares about that, because this is Canada and who the hell has an Amex?