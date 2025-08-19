Welsh multi-hyphenate Cate Le Bon is due to release her latest record, Michelangelo Dying, next month, but she's still keeping busy as a producer as well. After contributing to albums from the likes of Horsegirl, St. Vincent and Devendra Banhart, it sounds like Le Bon's next project is producing the follow-up to Dry Cleaning's acclaimed 2022 pube-laden sophomore effort Stumpwork.

In an interview with Uncut Magazine for their September 2025 issue (uploaded to Reddit), it was revealed that the south London post-punks had recorded their third studio effort with Le Bon behind the boards at Black Box Studios in northwestern France. As the band told the magazine's Peter Watts, they initially met the producer after playing Chicago's now-defunct Pitchfork Music Festival in 2022. Jeff Tweedy, who's a big Dry Cleaning fan, invited them to his famous studio, the Loft, while Wilco were recording Cousin with Le Bon.

"I'd been aware of Cate as a producer for a few years, then we went to the Loft and she was there," frontwoman Florence Shaw recalled. "It felt like a sign."

Le Bon added, "I remember it being a really sweet encounter. When they got in touch about producing their next album it felt very right to me. Our paths crossing at the Loft were the beginnings of something that has now made complete sense. The Loft is a bit magical in that way — putting the right people in each other's paths."

"There's a depth to the sound," Shaw said of the album. "More cavernous in places, but also lighter and poppier at other times. It's bigger in general. It's easy to want to make songs that sound big just for the hell of it, but you have to write songs that can hold bigness, and I think we have done that."

According to the article, Dry Cleaning's new album will be released in "early 2026" via 4AD. Meanwhile, the band are playing at Lee's Palace in Toronto on September 24 to celebrate the launch of Second Summer, a new festival that will officially kick off next year.