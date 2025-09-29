This summer, it was revealed via an interview with Uncut Magazine that Dry Cleaning had recorded their upcoming third album with Cate Le Bon in France's Loire Valley after being introduced to each other by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy. Now, the South London post-punks have detailed the upcoming release, previewed today by lead single "Hit My Head All Day."

Secret Love arrives on January 9, 2026, through 4AD. The follow-up to 2022's Stumpwork — which won a Grammy for Best Recording Package — sees the quartet "catalyzing the Reaganite paranoia of early '80s US punk and hardcore with the dry strut of Keith Richards, stoner rock, dystopian degradation, playful no wave and pastoral fingerpicking, while Florence [Shaw]'s delivery, meticulously calibrated to her bandmates' soundscapes, asserts her in a lineage of spoken-word artists stretching from Laurie Anderson to Life Without Buildings' Sue Tompkins," according to press notes.

"Being in a room with them and hearing that vitality and life force that exists between them all, it's such a unique expression," Le Bon said of working with Dry Cleaning, who join the likes of Horsegirl, St. Vincent, Wilco and Devendra Banhart on the Welsh producer's impressive roster. (She also just released her new solo record, Michelangelo Dying.)

Of swaggering, bristly lead single "Hit My Head All Day," Shaw explained:

The song is about manipulation of the body and mind. The lyrics were initially inspired by the use of misinformation on social media by the far right. There are powerful people that seek to influence our behaviour for their own gain; to buy certain things, to vote a certain way. I find it hard to read people's intentions and decide who to trust, even in everyday life. It's easy to fall under the influence of a sinister stranger who seems like a friend. We took a playful approach to the song. At one point it had harmonica on it instead of a vocal. At the demo stage we were inspired by "There's a Riot Goin' On" by Sly and the Family Stone.

Listen to the song below, where you'll also find the album tracklist information.



Secret Love:

1. Hit My Head All Day

2. Cruise Ship Designer

3. My Soul / Half Pint

4. Secret Love (Concealed in a Drawing of a Boy)

5. Let Me Grow and You'll See the Fruit

6. Blood

7. Evil Evil Idiot

8. Rocks

9. The Cute Things

10. I Need You

11. Joy

Pre-order Secret Love.