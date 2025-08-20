Drew Thomson of Single Mothers and the Drew Thomson Foundation has announced a new solo venture under the moniker SMUG LLC, for which he'll release a debut EP, New Exciting Doom, on October 3 through Anxious and Angry.

Without the freedom to tour in a post-2020 climate, Thomson hatched the six-track record out of necessity. "The concept of a 'laptop band' was born during those months and years [during the pandemic] when going out wasn't really an option and collaboration felt impossible," Thomson shared in a release. "The laptop is the instrument. I write all my songs on it. They live there," he added.

"It's about internal and external struggles and how they intertwine," Thomson explained of the record. "Lyrically the album is kind of like looking out a window into the litter filled streets, seeing a reflection of yourself in the glass. Can things get worse? Can they get better? Is it all perspective? Is this a new doom, or has it always been here, lurking just around the corner, waiting to swallow us whole?"

Said to blend "analog and digital drum loops, basslines, synthesizers, and samples arranged together in a simple mosaic of chaos and hooks," the record was first previewed last week with lead single "Little Gusts." Hear that below, where you'll also find the EP's tracklist.



New Exciting Doom:

1. Little Gusts

2. Shoulda Died

3. Somewhere Else

4. Pillowcase

5. Campaign Finance

6. Exciting Doom