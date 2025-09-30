The SOCAN 100th Anniversary Awards took place last night (September 29) at Toronto's Rebel, hosted by Arisa Cox, former host of Big Brother Canada, and Andrew Phung of Kim's Convenience fame.

​​"As we mark 100 years, we celebrate the incredible community of songwriters, composers and music publishers who remind us all why music matters," said CEO of SOCAN, Jennifer Brown.

Drake, though not present at the event, made history with a total of six wins, breaking the single-night record. He walked away with three Rap Music Awards, an R&B Music Award, a Dance Music Award and his fourth SOCAN Songwriter of the Year award.

The night was marked with more historic moments in Canadian music history, including Allison Russell closing the night by paying tribute to her mentor and friend, Joni Mitchell. The 81-year-old singer-songwriter, who was also not present at the show, was awarded the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award for "Both Sides, Now," performed by the Russell at the award show.

Additionally, Producer of the Year was awarded to Oz for his work with artists such as Drake, J. Cole, and Travis Scott, among others, while the Global Impact Award was presented to OVO record producer and songwriter Boi-1da for his international work with artists, bringing Canadian talent to a global level.