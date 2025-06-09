Cali hardcore trio DRAIN have announced their latest album. ...IS YOUR FRIEND will be out November 7 on Epitaph Records.

The group have shared the single "Nights Like These" as a preview of the album. It's inspired by the group's gratitude at getting to tour the world with their friends.

...IS YOUR FRIEND was produced Jon Markson, who recorded the album entirely live — "100% real-time drums, no metronome, no programmed bullshit," according to a press release, which also notes, "DRAIN had two primary goals in mind: to capture their quintessential live essence on recording, and to write new songs that'll make their next shows even crazier."

Below, check out a video for "Nights Like These," and the album tracklist below that. DRAIN have a tour booked, but there aren't any Canadian dates as of this writing.

This is the follow-up to Living Proof. ...IS YOUR FRIEND is available to pre-order here.



...IS YOUR FRIEND:

1. Stealing Happiness from Tomorrow

2. Living in a Memory

3. Scared of Everything and Nothing

4. Nothing but Love

5. Can't Be Bothered

6. Loudest in the Room

7. Nights Like These

8. Who's Having Fun?

9. Darkest Days

10. Until Next Time