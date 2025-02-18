Angus Stone has been making music as Dope Lemon for just shy of a decade, and ahead of sharing his fifth album, the acclaimed Australian artist has mapped out a North American tour.

Following a trip to Austin, TX, in March for SXSW, Stone will play 20 dates on the continent in May and June.

A trio of Canadian stops come on the run. Stone will play Vancouver's Malkin Bowl on May 19, ahead of stops at Montreal's MTELUS (June 7) and Toronto's History (June 8).

Find Stone's complete tour itinerary below. Further ticketing information is available via Dope Lemon's official website.

Stone will share Golden Wolf, his fifth album as Dope Lemon, on May 9 via BMG. Watch a video for recent single "Electric Green Lambo" below.





Dope Lemon 2025 Tour Dates:

03/13–14 Austin, TX - SXSW

05/19 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

05/20 Seattle, WA - Showbox

05/21 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

05/23 Napa Valley, CA - Bottlerock Festival

05/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

05/25 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

05/27 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

05/28 Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Art Center

05/29 Denver, CO - The Fillmore

05/31 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

06/01 Chicago, IL - Metro

06/03 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

06/04 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

06/06 Boston, MA - Royale

06/07 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

06/08 Toronto, ON - History

06/10 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

06/12 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

06/13 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

06/14 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo