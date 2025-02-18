Angus Stone has been making music as Dope Lemon for just shy of a decade, and ahead of sharing his fifth album, the acclaimed Australian artist has mapped out a North American tour.
Following a trip to Austin, TX, in March for SXSW, Stone will play 20 dates on the continent in May and June.
A trio of Canadian stops come on the run. Stone will play Vancouver's Malkin Bowl on May 19, ahead of stops at Montreal's MTELUS (June 7) and Toronto's History (June 8).
Find Stone's complete tour itinerary below. Further ticketing information is available via Dope Lemon's official website.
Stone will share Golden Wolf, his fifth album as Dope Lemon, on May 9 via BMG. Watch a video for recent single "Electric Green Lambo" below.
Dope Lemon 2025 Tour Dates:
03/13–14 Austin, TX - SXSW
05/19 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl
05/20 Seattle, WA - Showbox
05/21 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
05/23 Napa Valley, CA - Bottlerock Festival
05/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
05/25 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
05/27 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
05/28 Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Art Center
05/29 Denver, CO - The Fillmore
05/31 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
06/01 Chicago, IL - Metro
06/03 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
06/04 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
06/06 Boston, MA - Royale
06/07 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
06/08 Toronto, ON - History
06/10 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
06/12 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
06/13 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
06/14 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo