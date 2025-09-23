For the second consecutive album, Doja Cat has encountered pushback after revealing her cover artwork. She had to change the artwork for 2023's Scarlet after it turned out she was using the exact same image that appeared on a metal band's album. This time around, she has defended the artwork for Vie against criticism from fans.

Doja Cat shared the cover for Vie yesterday evening (September 22), showing her doing a very Endless Summer Vacation pose while stuck in a parachute up a tree.

She captioned the post with an explanation of the image's meaning: "Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others. The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness, and adventure. Flying you towards new experiences and scenes, taking a leap of faith, and holding no bounds. The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. You don't have to hit the ground. Love grows upward but more importantly down. It's the roots that keep you steady."

Soon after, the artist posted on Twitter/X, writing, "You can't make me feel bad for a cover that has visceral meaning. The greatest armour is love and integrity. I forgive your harsh criticism but for me I won yet again for following my heart. If I was you I wouldn't."



Doja Cat has long had a contentious relationship with her fans. When fans were critical of her new musical direction in 2023, she said, "These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not."