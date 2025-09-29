Hot on the heels of the release of her new album Vie (with its yet-again controversial artwork), Doja Cat has announced her Tour De Ma Vie world tour for 2026 — which is set to include a North American leg that will bring her to Canada for concerts in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

After making the rounds in Latin America, Europe and the UK, the artist will make the trek to North America just over a year from now, starting October 1, 2026, in Detroit, MI. She'll make her first venture to Canada to perform at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 13 before returning the following month to hit Toronto's Scotiabank Arena (November 25) and Montreal's Bell Centre (November 27). As of this writing, the tour wraps December 1 in New York, NY.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales getting underway starting October 7. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Doja Cat 2026 Tour Dates:

10/01 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10/03 Chicago, IL - United Center

10/04 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

10/06 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

10/08 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/10 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

10/13 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10/15 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/17 Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/19 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/20 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10/22 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

10/27 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

10/29 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

10/31 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

11/03 Austin, TX - Moody Center

11/04 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

11/06 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

11/07 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11/11 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

11/13 Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

11/14 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

11/17 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11/18 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/20 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

11/21 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

11/23 Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/25 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11/27 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11/29 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

12/01 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden