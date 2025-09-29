Hot on the heels of the release of her new album Vie (with its yet-again controversial artwork), Doja Cat has announced her Tour De Ma Vie world tour for 2026 — which is set to include a North American leg that will bring her to Canada for concerts in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
After making the rounds in Latin America, Europe and the UK, the artist will make the trek to North America just over a year from now, starting October 1, 2026, in Detroit, MI. She'll make her first venture to Canada to perform at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 13 before returning the following month to hit Toronto's Scotiabank Arena (November 25) and Montreal's Bell Centre (November 27). As of this writing, the tour wraps December 1 in New York, NY.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales getting underway starting October 7. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.
Doja Cat 2026 Tour Dates:
10/01 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10/03 Chicago, IL - United Center
10/04 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
10/06 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
10/08 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
10/10 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
10/13 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10/15 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10/17 Portland, OR - Moda Center
10/19 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
10/20 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
10/22 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
10/27 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
10/29 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
10/31 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
11/03 Austin, TX - Moody Center
11/04 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
11/06 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
11/07 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
11/11 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
11/13 Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
11/14 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
11/17 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
11/18 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
11/20 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
11/21 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
11/23 Boston, MA - TD Garden
11/25 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/27 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
11/29 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
12/01 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden