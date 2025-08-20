The new Dijon album is really good! Luckily for us, he's now announced that he'll be taking Baby on a 2025 North American tour (plus a few gigs overseas in 2026), with the stint on the road scheduled to include Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal this November.
UPDATE (8/20, 12:16 p.m. ET): Due to popular demand, a second show has been added in Toronto on November 26 at History. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find the updated schedule below.
After kicking things off on October 25 in San Diego, Dijon will make his first venture to Canada to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on November 3. He'll then weave his way back through the US ahead of returning to Canadian soil toward the end of the month for concerts at Toronto's History (November 25) and Montreal's L'Olympia (November 28). The artist wraps up the North American leg on December 12 in Minneapolis, MN.
Tickets go on general sale Friday (August 22) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales happening on Wednesday (August 20). Sign up here for early access. Check out the full schedule of dates below, and Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
Dijon 2025 Tour Dates:
10/25 San Diego, CA - SOMA
10/28 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
11/01 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/02 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/03 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/05 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
11/08 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/10 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
11/13 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/14 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
11/17 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/18 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
11/20 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
11/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
11/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
11/25 Toronto, ON - History
11/26 Toronto, ON - History
11/28 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
11/29 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
12/01 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
12/02 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
12/05 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/07 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
12/10 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
12/12 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis