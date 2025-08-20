The new Dijon album is really good! Luckily for us, he's now announced that he'll be taking Baby on a 2025 North American tour (plus a few gigs overseas in 2026), with the stint on the road scheduled to include Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal this November.

UPDATE (8/20, 12:16 p.m. ET): Due to popular demand, a second show has been added in Toronto on November 26 at History. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find the updated schedule below.

After kicking things off on October 25 in San Diego, Dijon will make his first venture to Canada to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on November 3. He'll then weave his way back through the US ahead of returning to Canadian soil toward the end of the month for concerts at Toronto's History (November 25) and Montreal's L'Olympia (November 28). The artist wraps up the North American leg on December 12 in Minneapolis, MN.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (August 22) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales happening on Wednesday (August 20). Sign up here for early access. Check out the full schedule of dates below, and Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Dijon 2025 Tour Dates:

10/25 San Diego, CA - SOMA

10/28 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

11/01 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/02 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/03 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/05 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

11/08 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/10 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

11/13 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/14 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/17 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/18 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

11/20 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

11/25 Toronto, ON - History

11/26 Toronto, ON - History

11/28 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

11/29 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

12/01 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

12/02 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

12/05 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/07 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

12/10 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

12/12 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis