Having just announced their debut album Something to Consume (out September 12 on Third Man Records), Austin, TX-based quartet Die Spitz have detailed their tour itinerary for the remainder of 2025. The North American leg of their plans will include a pair of Canadian stops in Toronto and Montreal come November.

After making their way around parts of the UK and Europe this month and a one-off festival appearance at Shaky Knees in September, the band's tour proper kicks off on October 5 in Denver, CO. They'll venture to Canada the following month for gigs at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern (November 14) and Montreal's Bar le Ritz (November 15) ahead of wrapping the run on November 22 in Nashville, TN.

watch the video for Die Spitz's "Throw Yourself to the Sword" below, where you'll also find their full routing information.



Die Spitz 2025 Tour Dates:

07/10 London, UK - Downstairs at The Dome

07/11 Cheltenham, UK - 2k Trees Festival

07/12 Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

07/13 Tielen, Belgium - Sjock Festival

07/15 Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

07/16 Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

07/17 Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell

07/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

07/19 Cuxhaven, Germany - Deichbrand Festival

09/20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

10/05 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

10/07 Boise, ID - The Shredder

10/10 Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga

10/14 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/16 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/17 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

10/24 Austin, TX - Stubb's

11/07 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

11/08 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

11/11 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

11/14 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

11/15 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

11/22 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records