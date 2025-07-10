Having just announced their debut album Something to Consume (out September 12 on Third Man Records), Austin, TX-based quartet Die Spitz have detailed their tour itinerary for the remainder of 2025. The North American leg of their plans will include a pair of Canadian stops in Toronto and Montreal come November.
After making their way around parts of the UK and Europe this month and a one-off festival appearance at Shaky Knees in September, the band's tour proper kicks off on October 5 in Denver, CO. They'll venture to Canada the following month for gigs at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern (November 14) and Montreal's Bar le Ritz (November 15) ahead of wrapping the run on November 22 in Nashville, TN.
Sign up for ticket presales here, and watch the video for Die Spitz's "Throw Yourself to the Sword" below, where you'll also find their full routing information. Check out more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.
Die Spitz 2025 Tour Dates:
07/10 London, UK - Downstairs at The Dome
07/11 Cheltenham, UK - 2k Trees Festival
07/12 Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms
07/13 Tielen, Belgium - Sjock Festival
07/15 Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
07/16 Hamburg, Germany - Molotow
07/17 Cologne, Germany - Blue Shell
07/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
07/19 Cuxhaven, Germany - Deichbrand Festival
09/20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
10/05 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
10/07 Boise, ID - The Shredder
10/10 Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga
10/14 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
10/16 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
10/17 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
10/24 Austin, TX - Stubb's
11/07 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
11/08 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
11/11 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
11/14 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
11/15 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
11/22 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records