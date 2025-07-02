Sean "Diddy" Combs has been found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the conclusion of his high-profile federal trial that began back in May.

The jury in Manhattan's Federal District Court determined that the disgraced music mogul was not guilty of the three most serious of the five charges against him, including two counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering. The lesser charges he was found guilty of — two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution — each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to NBC News.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, but is still facing a multitude of civil lawsuits accusing him of various sex crimes. As reported by The New York Times, he was "elated" by the verdict, which is the next best thing to a full acquittal. It's still to be determined whether the producer, who has been incarcerated since September, will be released on bond.

R&B singer Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, and another of Diddy's former girlfriends, the pseudonymous "Jane," testified that they had been coerced into sex marathons ("freak-offs") with male escorts by the mogul and a team of his employees.

In a statement to Variety, Ventura's lawyer, Douglas H. Windor, responded to the verdict:

This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat — with no reservation — that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.