Vancouver music scene staple Jay Arner launched her GoFundMe campaign back in March to raise money to cover her transition costs, and now artists are banding together to support Arner's campaign in a one-off show aptly titled Jay Fest.

Taking place October 18 at Vancouver's Green Auto, Jay Fest will feature performances from Devours, Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings, Buddie, Big Rig, Yawn and xSTARLINGx, as well as raffle prizes from local artists.

Tickets are available online as well as at the door. Donations will also be accepted at the show, and all proceeds will go toward Arner's GoFundMe campaign for her facial feminization surgery taking place this November. More details can be found here.