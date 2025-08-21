7

The story of DEVO is one of art and protest. For many, it doesn't feel this way; the band's one enduring hit seems to be, on its surface, one of their silliest. An uptempo hit with nonsense lyrics encouraging people to solve their issues by "whipping it," it also satirizes late-'70s and early-'80s American optimism and commercialism. In this way, DEVO have always been a band of truth-tellers and soothsayers, of confrontational art and societal warnings. As such, DEVO's initial mainstream success is pretty amazing — and, less surprisingly, their success has endured.

DEVO, documentarian Chris Smith's new work chronicling the band's five-decade history, seeks not only to tell their story, but to capture their entire vibe and present it to audiences old and new alike.

Formed in 1973 in the wake of the Kent State shootings, the band came together around the idea of de-evolution. This philosophy purported that American society was regressing; that herd mentality, empty consumerism and art were creating dysfunction. While the band experienced periods of more mainstream success, this core idea and warning have remained true throughout their history, and the art that they create has always highlighted it.

Smith's documentary captures this energy. In many ways, DEVO is a fairly standard documentary, with principal members of the band giving talking head interviews intercut with footage of past performances and archival interviews. DEVO were a performance art band at their core, and recorded most of their performances and set much of their music in short films. This method helped pioneer the music video format that became popular in the 1980s, and, as a result, DEVO has a kinetic and propulsive energy. The film delivers a remarkably consistent message, with band members' interviews having distinctly different tones in each era but their answers to questions remaining essentially the same throughout.

The reactionary and prescient political messaging imbued into the band's art by key members Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale is nuanced and compelling, and remains so to this day. Smith layers in footage from films and of cultural moments that informed their creativity. They display palpable disdain for the society that they grew up in, and an inherent recognition of their success playing into it.

In an interview from the '80s, the band are asked if they themselves have, in the wake of their mainstream success, de-evolved, to which they respond with an immediate "yes." With the likes of David Bowie and Brian Eno boosting their profile, counter-culture though they may be, mainstream success meant becoming more palatable — a shift the band members themselves predicted would happen — but that also allowed their message to reach more people.

Smith and editor Joe Scoma reflect DEVO at the peak of their success — something that feels refreshing, unique and a little bit angry while using the tropes of modern documentary filmmaking to make the band more accessible. Whether you're a longtime fan or someone who only knows about this funny art band in the red energy dome hats who sang a song that some kids thought was a masturbation joke, DEVO offers something for everyone to learn.

On its surface, DEVO chronicles the story of a band, but, at its heart, the film portrays a group of artists rebelling against a society that they believed was losing the ability to think critically and falling into dangerous herd mentalities. DEVO reinvigorates that message while lamenting that the band, ultimately, were right.